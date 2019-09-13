More Charges for Church Youth Group Leader in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD, Pa. -- More charges for the leader of a church youth group in Lackawanna County already accused of trying to have sex with a young boy.

Last month Matthew Romanchak of Mayfield was busted for allegedly trying to arrange for sex with a detective who was posing online as a 14 year old boy.

After his arrest police say another young victim came forward claiming Romanchak sexually abused him between 2015 and 2017.

The State Attorney General's office says Romanchak is in charge of a youth group at Saint John's Russian Orthodox Church in Mayfield.