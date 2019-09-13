× Early Signs of Fall in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The first day of fall is a little more than a week away, but signs of the season are starting to pop in parts of our area.

Fall foliage is a big tourist attraction, especially in the Poconos.

You can see some of the trees changing colors along Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau puts together a fall forecast. It gives the best dates to come and check out the bright, beautiful colors.

This year, peak color is expected around the end of October for many parts of the Poconos.

One family from Berks County hoped to see some leaves changing color at Big Pocono State Park near Tannersville.

“I’m surprised it hasn’t changed more yet, but we are enjoying summer while it’s lasting,” said Cheryl Crossett.

“There is a verse in the Hebrew psalms that says the heavens declare the glory of God, and that is what I think of when I see all the colors. It’s just awesome,” David Crossett said.

The fall foliage in the Poconos attracts thousands of tourists each year.

“I can’t believe how gorgeous this state is and how beautiful this view is,” said Steve Galway from Maine.

“It’s something that you can’t even describe to people who don’t experience it. We are so glad we have it in Maine and we have it here in Pennsylvania,” Linda Galway said.

One tool a lot of people use to determine the best time to come to the Poconos and see the fall colors is a fall foliage forecast put together by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

“We love to basically tell our visitors when the season is going to be, which for Monroe County, that is going to be October 20 to October 26,” said Karli Vincent, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

Karli Vincent runs social media pages for the visitors bureau. She says the fall forecast is always a big hit. It’s put together by staff at the bureau and county foresters.

“It’s a very popular location on our page. People are always asking questions of when it’s going to be the best time to visit. On social media, we always have people asking, ‘when can I see this color on this tree?'”

Check out the Poconos Fall Foliage Forecast here.