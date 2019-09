Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Volunteers are cooking up a way to help some furry friends in Scranton.

They made meatballs at Vintage Kitchen on Linden Street on Thursday.

The treats are on the menu at this weekend's NEPA Pet Fund and Rescue fundraiser.

There will be basket raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and of course, pasta to go along with the meatballs.

The fundraiser kicks off at noon Sunday at Saint Stanislaus Church in Scranton.