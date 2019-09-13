Bradford County Man Sentenced for Federal Sex Crimes
TROY, Pa. — A man from Bradford County was sentenced Friday on federal sex charges.
Jack Bristol, 62, of Troy, was charged after seeking out girls as young as age 8 and paying for them to engage in sex acts on camera.
Bristol was caught attempting to board a flight to the Philippines to have sex with two underage girls.
Bristol was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.
41.785908 -76.788011
2 comments
JohnnyPoconos
Perverts like this lie to other inmates about their charges when they go to jail. But some inmates are smart and can see through the lies. This pervert better rehearse his ‘story’ or he will be exposed. If he’s exposed he’ll spend his time locked down in a cell alone for his own protection. I love to see perverts squirm like a fish out of water …….
charliewaffles27
He’s not just a perv, he’s an international perv.