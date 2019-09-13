Bradford County Man Sentenced for Federal Sex Crimes

Posted 2:55 pm, September 13, 2019, by

TROY, Pa. — A man from Bradford County was sentenced Friday on federal sex charges.

Jack Bristol, 62, of Troy, was charged after seeking out girls as young as age 8 and paying for them to engage in sex acts on camera.

Bristol was caught attempting to board a flight to the Philippines to have sex with two underage girls.

Bristol was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • JohnnyPoconos

    Perverts like this lie to other inmates about their charges when they go to jail. But some inmates are smart and can see through the lies. This pervert better rehearse his ‘story’ or he will be exposed. If he’s exposed he’ll spend his time locked down in a cell alone for his own protection. I love to see perverts squirm like a fish out of water …….

    Reply Report comment
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.