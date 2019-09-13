16 To The Rescue: Remy, Rosie, and Cici

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Remy, Rosie, and Cici were recently rescued from a hoarding situation and are located at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton.

"Remy is between 4 and 5 years old. He also gets along well with other cats. He does hiss a little bit at first, but after that, he warms up," said Sheri Sakosky. "Rosie is a tiger cat. She's between 4 and 5 years old also. She's a real sweetheart, she loves attention, and to be pet. She gets along with other cats also."

Cici wants nothing more than to be in the spotlight.

"Cici, she's the youngest. She is approximately a year old. She's the gray and she is a total sweetheart. She absolutely loves attention. She doesn't love being held yet, which will take some time. But she definitely warms up and is a love bug," Sakosky said.

Due to their past, each cat will need a home with a little patience.

"They are all very friendly but because they came from a hoarding situation, they didn't have a lot of one-on-one contact with people," said Sakosky. "To us, they're all friendly. They've been with us about five weeks. Everybody is super-friendly and affectionate to us and they just need that little bit of extra time going into a home to warm up to their new owners."

St. Cats also has plenty of other felines to choose from.

"We have 15 from a hoarding situation left and 13 kittens which will eventually be up for adoption but right now they're recovering from ringworm."

If you are interested in adopting Remy, Rosie, or Cici, click here for more information.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com