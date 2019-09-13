16 To The Rescue: Remy, Rosie, and Cici

Posted 5:56 pm, September 13, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Remy, Rosie, and Cici were recently rescued from a hoarding situation and are located at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton.

"Remy is between 4 and 5 years old. He also gets along well with other cats. He does hiss a little bit at first, but after that, he warms up," said Sheri Sakosky. "Rosie is a tiger cat. She's between 4 and 5 years old also. She's a real sweetheart, she loves attention, and to be pet. She gets along with other cats also."

Cici wants nothing more than to be in the spotlight.

"Cici, she's the youngest. She is approximately a year old. She's the gray and she is a total sweetheart. She absolutely loves attention. She doesn't love being held yet, which will take some time. But she definitely warms up and is a love bug," Sakosky said.

Due to their past, each cat will need a home with a little patience.

"They are all very friendly but because they came from a hoarding situation, they didn't have a lot of one-on-one contact with people," said Sakosky. "To us, they're all friendly.  They've been with us about five weeks. Everybody is super-friendly and affectionate to us and they just need that little bit of extra time going into a home to warm up to their new owners."

St. Cats also has plenty of other felines to choose from.

"We have 15 from a hoarding situation left and 13 kittens which will eventually be up for adoption but right now they're recovering from ringworm."

If you are interested in adopting Remy, Rosie, or Cici, click here for more information.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.