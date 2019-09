Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Folks enjoyed a night on the town in Wilkes-Barre all for a good cause.

It was the 15th Annual Gala at the Westmoreland Club.

This year's theme was "The Santorini Soiree."

A trip to the Greek Island was one of the items raffled off here all to raise money for the Osterhout Free Library.

Emcee'ing the gala in Wilkes-Barre was Newswatch 16's Julie Sidoni .