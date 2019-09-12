Taking “America’s Largest RV Show” For A Spin

Posted 2:39 am, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:38AM, September 12, 2019

An event billed as “America’s Largest RV Show” is now underway just a short drive from our area.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the massive event in Hershey on Thursday.

Organizers say you can find “more than 1,400 RVs from 45 manufacturers on display along with the latest camping accessories, services and RV destinations.”

In addition to 33 football fields worth of the latest and greatest RVs, the event also includes a number of educational seminars from experts who tackle everything from RV insurance,  info. for first time buyers and other tips for experienced travelers.

EVENT DETAILS: 

WHAT:  America’s Largest RV Show

WHEN:  Runs Wednesday, September 11 through Sunday, September 15

TIMES:   Wed, Thur,  Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. –  8 p.m.    Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

LOCATION:  Giant Center, 550 W. Hersheypark Dr, Hershey, PA

TICKETS:   Prices vary depending on the day.  CLICK HERE for tickets.

