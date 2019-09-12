School Bus, Van Collide in Northumberland County

Image submitted to Newswatch 16

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No students were hurt in a crash between a school bus and a van Thursday morning in Northumberland County.

Emergency officials said three people in the van were taken to the hospital after the head-on crash around 8 a.m. on Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township, near Sunbury. There is no word on their names or conditions.

Route 61 was closed in the area of Oak Street near the Oaklyn School.

Emergency officials have not said what led to the crash.

Officials in the Shikellamy School District said parents of students on the bus were called individually.

3 comments

