'Radiant' Corn Maze in Schuylkill County

HEGINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — High atop Schwartz Farms in Hegins Township is a 6.5-square-mile corn maze with a design that may be familiar to many.

“We asked everybody in the family different ideas, saying, ‘what do you want to do this year for the maze?’ and we all decided this year is going to be ‘Charlotte’s Web,'” said Jennifer Schwartz. “We decided to do the spider webs, include that in, the spider, but also being with the farm, we included the pig, Wilbur, and some of the other characters in the story.”

This is the second year Schwartz Farms is offering up a challenging corn maze for families to try and navigate through.

“We’ll draw up the picture and sort of decide what we want. Then we’ll contact Don the corn maze guy and he’ll draw it up and use satellite technology and everything else. He has a GPS that he uses on a zero-turn mower and he’ll come and professionally cut it for us,” Jeff Schwartz explained.

There are a lot of things to do other than the corn maze for families looking to spend some quality time together in the fall, including a petting zoo, hayrides, concession stands, and more. There will also be events happening throughout the fall season here.

“We’ve had so much positive feedback and so many people want to make this their yearly tradition to come here with their family,” Jennifer said. “We enjoy it. It’s great to get the people out, give them something to do in the community and surrounding communities.”

Everything at the farm will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the end of October. it will also be open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, with only the fall decor and the maze open to the public.