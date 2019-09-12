Crestwood and Lake-Lehman, two of the best from the WVC, met in Field Hockey. Lady Black Knights won 2-0.
Lake-Lehman @ Crestwood Field Hockey
-
High School Football: Week 4 Matchups
-
Lake-Lehman football preps
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2019
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2019
-
High School Football Schedule Week #1 2019
-
-
Lake-Lehman vs Notre Dame Green Pond baseball
-
Lake-Lehman vs Central Columbia baseball
-
Staying Cool at Sports Camp
-
Lake-Lehman prepares for Notre Dame Green Pond
-
Western Wayne 2-0, Preparing for Honesdale
-
-
Ella Barbacci and Emma Watchilla on U-16 field hockey camp
-
Wilkes-Barre Area @ Crestwood boys soccer
-
Lakeland @ Lake-Lehman