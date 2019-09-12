Former Salon Manager Sentenced

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A woman who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a beauty salon she managed was sentenced this week on federal charges.

Judith Cefaly of Rice Township was sentenced to two years in federal prison for failing to turn over federal payroll taxes to the IRS.

Cefaly was the general manager of the Shakti Salon in Kingston.

She had already been sentenced on theft charges in Luzerne County court in April.

She's set to serve her federal sentence at the same time as her Luzerne County sentence.

