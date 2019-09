Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several pets had to be rescued from a house fire in the Poconos.

Flames badly damaged the place along Lower Deer Lake Court in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County.

Crews were called around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Nobody was hurt.

It's unclear whether all the pets pulled from the home were saved.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.