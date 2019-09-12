Central Columbia girls soccer

Ranked #1 in the state in 'AA', Central Columbia is off to a 6-0 start in girls soccer.

"They are ready for the season. They are seeing this as an opportunity to learn, whatever their past, what they are bringing in from their past." said Central Coach Kelly Calvert.
"They have this goal of team mentality, team focus and they know what they want and they know what it is going to take to get there."

"Defintely with a new coach, it's a fresh start." claimed Senior Lauren Bull.
"...and she comes in with a great attitude everyday, makes us work as hard as we can everyday. It's awesome to have a fresh start and I think it is good for our team."

