Berwick football

Berwick, 3-0, hosts Wyoming Valley West in HS football this week.  The Spartans are down this season, but it is still a good rivalry.

"I am very well aware of the rivalry game here." said Berwick Coach Carm DeFrancesco/ "When you play a game like this, you can throw the record books out. The kids
know each other. it's a rivalry game and we are looking for a challenge."

"Honestly, we not even thinking about the game right now. said Senior Teagan Wilk.
"We are thinking about what can do to execute and make sure what we do is right. Make sure we finish this week and that's a key word for this week and that is to finish."

"Valley west, of course, they're not such a good team, by looking at their record. admitted Berwick Senior Eric Montes" "but you can't underestimate anybody it's very historical and I mean we have to bring it to them because it's basically it's their Super Bowl. So I mean we have to bring it 100% and go our defense and our offense the whole entire game.

