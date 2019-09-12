Ambush at the Barracks: 5 Years Later

Posted 8:27 pm, September 12, 2019, by

Five years ago this night, two state troopers were ambushed at the Blooming Grove State Police Barracks in Pike County.

One was killed, the other wounded, and northeastern Pennsylvania would live through months few can forget.

It was chaos in the woods of Pike County. Shots that rang in the night at the Blooming Grove barracks on September 12, 2014, would frighten and sadden northeastern Pennsylvania for weeks.

An ambush left Cpl. Bryon Dickson dead, Trooper Alex Douglass wounded, and a region stunned.

Related Story
Eric Frein Conviction, Death Sentence Upheld by Supreme Court

The law enforcement community faced the challenge of finding a killer and mourning a friend.

There were so many tears at a funeral for the trooper, Marine, husband, and father of two. The image of a son in dad's hat is hard to forget.

What followed was a ceremonial burial for a hero, but on the minds of many: the killer was still on the loose.

We would all become familiar with the face of Eric Frein.

For 48 long days, neighborhoods and woods in parts of the Poconos would be filled with police in a manhunt unlike any this area had seen before.

Related Story
Eric Frein Sentenced to Death

On the night before Halloween, Eric Frein was taken into custody, cuffed with Cpl. Dickson's handcuffs.

Frein was found hiding in an abandoned hangar.

There were cheers and jeers as troopers brought him to be arraigned, but contrast that with how people rallied around Trooper Alex Douglass, the one severely wounded in that shooting.

"Every time I would read a card or a letter from someone it would just motivate me, Douglass told Newswatch 16. "People care. There's one person out there who causes harm, but there are thousands of people that love you. PSP Strong helped me out so much and helped others out. When I woke up and heard what they were doing, it was amazing."

In 2017, a jury convicted and sentenced Frein to death. Trooper Douglass and Cpl. Dickson's wife and parents were all there.

There would be dedications to Cpl. Dickson, like a garden at the Blooming Grove barracks and an exit on the highway renamed.

Five years have passed, but Cpl. Bryon Dickson's service and sacrifice are certainly still remembered.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.