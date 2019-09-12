Alleged Vehicle Thief Locked Up after Police Chase

Posted 2:33 pm, September 12, 2019, by

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An alleged vehicle thief is behind bars after a chase that spanned two counties Wednesday night.

According to troopers, Elijah Schnee, 18, of Benton, led police on a chase through Luzerne and Columbia Counties after they spotted him driving in the Shickshinny area.

Schnee was suspected of stealing a pickup truck on Monday and was able to escape from police after a chase on Tuesday night.

After police were able to stop Schnee in Fairmount Township, he took off on foot. Police managed to catch him along with a passenger in the car.

Investigators discovered the Honda Civic they were driving was also stolen and contained stolen items from four burglaries.

A state trooper responding to help in the chase was also involved in a separate crash in Salem Township.

Cole Long was charged with misdemeanors and released. Schnee is locked up in Luzerne County on a long list of charges, including burglary, trespassing, theft, and reckless endangerment.

3 comments

