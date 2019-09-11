This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Benner Spring Trout Spawning

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life... It's mother nature at it's finest, with a little help from the crew at the Benner Spring Trout Hatchery.  We'll check out the spawning process and what it takes to raise trout every year for Pennsylvania's anglers.  We've got all that plus Pennsyvlania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30.

