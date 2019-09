Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. -- A memorial parade in Northumberland County honored the fallen heroes of 9/11, but this parade was different than most.

It was a silent parade through the streets of Mount Carmel led by the Joint Veterans and followed by Boy Scouts and firefighters from surrounding areas.

The evening concluded with a flag ceremony and a blessing at Clover Hose Company.

This is the fourth year for the event in Mount Carmel.