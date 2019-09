SYMBOL OF SOLIDARITY: Members of the Scranton Fire Dept. climbing 110 stories in full gear today at Crunch Fitness (Scranton) in honor of the firefighters who gave the ultimate sacrifice on this day, 18 years ago. The 110 stories represent the floors of the World Trade Center. pic.twitter.com/ns5N269JDB — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) September 11, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. — Members of the Scranton Fire Department took the treadmills in a show of solidarity on this September 11.

The firefighters climbed 110 stories in full gear at Crunch Fitness in the Marketplace at Steamtown in Scranton.

These first responders honored the New York firefighters who gave the ultimate sacrifice on this day, 18 years ago.

The 110 stories represent the floors of the World Trade Center.