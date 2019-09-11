Police Searching Home of Missing Man in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police and FBI have been at a home in Sugarloaf Township for much of the morning in connection with the investigation into a man missing since last year.

State police and FBI search teams arrived at the home on Hollow Road in Sugarloaf Township on Wednesday morning. Their investigation is concentrated near a barn where they have a staging area set up.

Bill Morse has been missing since June 11, 2018, and was last seen reportedly by his son getting into a dark-colored pickup truck at the end of his driveway here and never returning.

A friend of Morse who is behind a Facebook page about Morse's disappearance says he believes foul play was involved.

On Tuesday, state police said photos from that Facebook page were also used in an online dating profile that has been active for the past several months.

This search involves Morse's home on Hollow Road in Sugarloaf Township as well as other locations in southern Luzerne County not disclosed by police.

