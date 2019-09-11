Penn State Scranton Students Honor First Responders on 9/11 Anniversary

Posted 6:00 pm, September 11, 2019, by

DUNMORE, Pa. -- As students at Penn State Scranton walked to class Wednesday, they heard the names of every victim of the 9/11 attacks.

It's an event many of them are too young to remember.

"Even if you weren't alive in that point in time, it was a very significant day in our nation and it's forever to be remembered," said Penn State senior Amber Lomeo.

Inside the cafeteria on the campus in Dunmore is a service project for the entire school: an act of kindness on an otherwise somber day.

"We just wanted to show our appreciation as a campus to all of our veterans who sacrifice their lives daily and also the first responders who sacrificed their lives on 9/11. We're having our students actually write thank you notes to veterans right now," Lomeo added.

Dozens of student messages are headed to veterans' organizations and area police departments in honor of the victims of 9/11.

"I'd like to let them know that just because people on the outside might not know what they did, the letter, and everything that they receive, is going to be a gift to them and make them smile," said student Anthony Keith.

Each note was then placed in a special Penn State care package to be shared.

Throop Police Patrolman Gene Ruddy received one and told Newswatch 16 it's always nice to hear they're appreciated. But the message from young people on the 9/11 anniversary was extra special.

"It made me feel really good. I wasn't expecting this. And to know it's from students from right up the road, and opening up the bag and seeing the treats they gave us and the note is really heartfelt," Ruddy said.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.