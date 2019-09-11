× Homicide Charges Dropped against Schuylkill County Suspect

GORDON, Pa. — Homicide charges against a man accused of shooting his friend in Schuylkill County have been dropped.

Michael Grady was allegedly drunk when he showed his friend Steven “Josh” Molina his shotgun last month at a home in Gordon.

The gun went off, killing Molina.

Grady is now charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The new charges state that Grady did not intend to kill Molina but acted in a reckless way which caused his death.

Grady is locked up on $100,000 bail in Schuylkill County.