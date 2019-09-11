Hallmark Channel Host Cameron Mathison Reveals He Is Battling Renal Cancer

Former “All My Children” star and Hallmark Channel host Cameron Mathison has revealed he is battling renal cancer.

Mathison posted about the diagnosis on social media.

“I have a health situation that I want to share with you all,” he wrote.

“There are many reasons I love social media, staying connected with you all, sharing fun experiences… well this time I’m asking for your help,” he wrote. “About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I’ve been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It’s consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma … or kidney cancer.”

I have a health situation that I want to share with you all🙏🏼

There are many reasons I love social media, staying connected with you all, sharing fun experiences… well this time I’m asking for your help.

About… https://t.co/xKfWACzDG9 — cameron mathison (@CameronMathison) September 10, 2019

“The good news is that it hasn’t spread to any other organs,” he continued. “They say my healthy lifestyle and diet has no doubt helped keep it from growing and spreading to other areas, as doctors think it’s been growing in me for minimum 10 years.”

Mathison said he felt lucky that the cancer was caught early and thanked his doctor, his family and colleagues.

“My surgery is scheduled on September 12th, I was hoping to receive positive thoughts, prayers, or whatever you feel comfortable with, on 9/12 (my surgery is at 1pm PST),” he wrote. “I announced this on @homeandfamilytv yesterday, and wanted to make sure I posted about it here as well. Feeling very grateful and optimistic!!”

The actor had made the announcement his Hallmark Channel “Home and Family” show, saying he had been dealing with some gut issues and convinced his doctor to schedule the MRI of his abdomen.