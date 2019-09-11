For High School Students, September 11 is History

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Most high school students today were not alive when the planes hit the Twin Towers on 9/11 18 years ago.

Even so, the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks shaped the lives of people everywhere, including those who have no memory of it.

High school students tell us it's hard to say how 9/11 shaped their lives because a post-9/11 world is all they've ever known.

Students were quiet inside Brandon Traugh's 10th grade history class at Southern Columbia High School near Catawissa. He was telling them where he was 18 years ago on September 11, 2001.

These high school sophomores are around 15 years old. None of them was alive when the planes hit the Twin Towers in New York City.

"In music class, I can remember our music teacher talked about it, where she was and how she felt," said sophomore Carson Savitski.

"I didn't really feel anything because I'm like it didn't happen to me, why should I be worried about this? Then when I got older, I thought, dang this really happened," said sophomore Trevor Yorks.

"It's something that has always been in my life, everybody's life my age," sophomore Riley Reed said.

These students were brought up in a world where people worry about terrorism.

Trevor Yorks' older cousin went into the military after 9/11.

"He didn't do any military before that, but after 9/11 he went in to enlist," Yorks said.

The students tell Newswatch 16 it's hard to say how 9/11 shaped their lives because a world post-9/11 is all they've ever known.

"If you go to the airport or anything there's lots of security. You can't just get on a plane anymore like you used to be able to, I guess," Savitski said.

"We go to New York and we visit the monument. We've never actually seen the Twin Towers or anything like that but we've seen the videos and how horrific the tragedy was, and it's scary," Reed said.

Teachers in many schools are talking about September 11, but for the students we spoke with, it is another history lesson, since they have no memory of that day.

