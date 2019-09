Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR, Pa. -- Fire forced three people from a home in Lackawanna County.

Crews were called to Rinaldi Drive in Taylor around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Taylor's fire chief tells Newswatch 16 the flames were knocked down in a few minutes, but the attic of the home is badly damaged.

Those three people were inside at the time. They made it out safely.

A state police fire marshal is looking into the cause of the fire.