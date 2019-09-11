Carrying the Flag to Honor the Victims at Misericordia University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY -- September 11 is a day we often say we will never forget, but what about those who are too young to remember that day?

It has been 18 years since tragedy struck America to its core. Students at Misericordia University carried a flag around campus to honor and remember those people who died on 9/11.

An America flag was carried, followed by groups of students at Misericordia University. For most of the day, the flag waved in the air as the red, white, and blue was passed along to other students on campus.

Kylie Hibbett helped organize the constant flag carry ceremony in honor of the victims of 9/11.

"Even though this is the first generation of students that are in college that don't remember it, there are still people who do remember it, there are people that do remember it," Hibbett said.

Hibbett says she was 3 years old when tragedy struck. Hibbett says her father was one of the responders looking for survivors and it wasn't until she got older that she finally understood what happened that day.

"I remember I was in seventh grade, (he said) 'I know you are doing 9/11 day and I have all this stuff and you can bring it in and present it,' and as I was reading it, I finally realized, 'Wow, I could've lost my dad that day," Hibbett said.

Fifteen minutes at a time, students would walk around the campus remembering those who died on 9/11.

Jordan Barth and Emma Hayes carried the flag as members of the women's basketball team.

"One of our alumni dads was a responder and Ladder 8 was one of the first trucks that were there, so to be able to walk around the community that she is from that means a lot more to our team than someone can imagine," said Barth.

"It means the world. It means I am supporting my former teammate and feels like we are with them still," Hayes added.

It may be 18 years later, but students at Misericordia will always have the 9/11 victims in their hearts, even if they don't have any memory of that horrible day.