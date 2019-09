Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A car dealership in Scranton is cleaning up after a car plowed into its showroom.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at RJ Burne Cadillac on Wyoming Avenue.

Two cars were involved. One smashed into the front of the dealership, shattering a window.

There were no reports of any injuries. Investigators have not said what led to the crash.