9/11 Through the Eyes of Former New Yorkers

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Otilia Guanta lives in Blakeslee now, but 18 years ago, she lived in New York City.

“I don’t want to remember, I don’t want to remember. I don’t wish it on nobody. Terrible, terrible,” said Otilia Guanta.

The terror of 9/11 still haunts her. Not just because of what she saw in the sky, but the unknown of where her loved one was on the ground below.

“My son was working downtown when that happened. I didn’t know what happened to him or nothing like that. For 24 hours, it was devastating,” said Guanta.

The Martz bus station in Mount Pocono is always filled with people who commute to the city. Many of them were there when the World Trade Center towers fell.

“Just seeing people the way they were running, the way they were jumping from the building. It was something that, it was something that you can’t describe,” said Olga Claudio, Mount Pocono.

For some people, the terror attacks are a distant memory. But for some others, it’s like it was yesterday.

“That day, that feeling was like, this is the beginning of the end. This country is never going to be the same after this,” said Jenny Douglas-Foote, Tobyhanna.

Jenny Douglas-Foote is a professional singer and was living in Hackensack, New Jersey. She was supposed to have a rehearsal for a show in the city that day. She says despite the terror of 9/11, she chose not to live her life in fear.

“You can’t let fear govern you, especially with someone else’s agenda. You just have to keep living because it’s a precious life and we should not waste it, it’s so short,” said Douglas-Foote.

Those we spoke to also give great credit to the first responders and those who gave their life 18 years ago.

