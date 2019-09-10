Swarm of dragonflies, other insects spotted on radar over Ohio, Western Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND – Massive amounts of dragonflies were spotted over Ohio on Tuesday.

WJW viewers reported seeing thousands of dragonflies in Lakewood, Lorain, Shelby, Vermilion and Willoughby.

The National Weather Service Cleveland posted an image of the radar from Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, showing the insect invasion.

"While we are not biological experts, we have determined (through input from out followers) that it's most likely dragonflies mixed with other insects/birds," the NWS said on Twitter.

 

