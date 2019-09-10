Pittston Area Little League Teams Recognized for Outstanding Season

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- It was a proud night for Little Leaguers in part of Luzerne County.

Three Pittston Area Little League teams were recognized at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Tuesday for their deep runs into the state playoffs.

The Pittston Area Little League softball team was runner up in states.

Both the 9 and 10-year-old All-Stars and the 11 and 12-year-old All-Stars were the third runners up.

Coaches spoke briefly before county officials congratulated the players and their parents.

"We have to thank the parents. We have to thank the coaches. We have to thank all of laundry washers. We have to thank all the fans, all the chauffeurs. I have my own kids that play on the Little League. It's a lot on the parents. It's a lot on the families, but they gave of themselves and look at the results. Amazing job," said David Pedri, Luzerne County Manager.

Each player's name was read during the ceremony at the courthouse.

