Hanover Area School District Warns of Possible Whooping Cough Exposure

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A school district in Luzerne County is warning parents their kids may have been exposed to whooping cough.

Hanover Area School District issued a letter to parents Tuesday night.

In it, Superintendent Nathan Barrett tells parents that students may have been in contact with a person who has pertussis (whooping cough).

The Times Leader reports a case was confirmed in a student at the high school Tuesday morning.

Pertussis is a highly contagious disease spread through coughing or sneezing.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, symptoms of the disease include severe coughing fits ending with a “whooping” noise. Early symptoms are similar to those of a common cold including runny nose, sneezing, mild cough, and low-grade fever. After a week or two, the coughing spells can lead to vomiting.

The letter lists recommendations for parents from the state Department of Health.