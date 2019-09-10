Hanover Area School District Warns of Possible Whooping Cough Exposure

Posted 11:04 pm, September 10, 2019, by

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A school district in Luzerne County is warning parents their kids may have been exposed to whooping cough.

Hanover Area School District issued a letter to parents Tuesday night.

In it, Superintendent Nathan Barrett tells parents that students may have been in contact with a person who has pertussis (whooping cough).

The Times Leader reports a case was confirmed in a student at the high school Tuesday morning.

Pertussis is a highly contagious disease spread through coughing or sneezing.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, symptoms of the disease include severe coughing fits ending with a “whooping” noise. Early symptoms are similar to those of a common cold including runny nose, sneezing, mild cough, and low-grade fever. After a week or two, the coughing spells can lead to vomiting.

The letter lists recommendations for parents from the state Department of Health.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.