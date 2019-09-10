Dunmore Native Makes Debut As NFL Head Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- It was his big debut: Dunmore native Vic Fangio may have lost his first game as a head coach in the NFL, but he has plenty of hometown support.

The Denver Broncos fell to the Oakland Raiders 24-16.

After more than 30 years as an assistant in the NFL, this was Dunmore native Fangio's first game as a head coach.

"I never felt fully comfortable that we had the running game in check and that translates into your pass defense also and we were never able to make a play there consistently enough," he said after the game.

Despite the disappointing loss, Fangio and his team have plenty of hometown support.

The breakfast crowd at Dunmore Bucktown Diner was talking about it.

"I think it's great that somebody from Dunmore can, you know, be in the spotlight and go that far," said Joe Gillette of Dunmore.

"I had the opportunity to coach Vic when he was a freshman and he was amazing, one of those kids that was up on everything all the time and he was just sharp, especially when it came to football," said Frank Padula of Dunmore.

Fangio played in Dunmore before heading off to East Stroudsburg University with his childhood community rooting for him along the way.

"I very seldom stay up late and I had to stay up and watch that game. I feel bad that we got beat," added Padula.

Before getting the head coaching job, Fangio spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and that's the team the Broncos will take on next on Sunday.

No doubt a lot of eyes will be watching in Dunmore.