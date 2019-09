ASHLAND, Pa. — A truck driver was injured in a rollover crash in Schuylkill County on Tuesday morning.

The tractor-trailer carrying a forklift was coming down the hill on Route 61 in Ashland around 10:30 a.m. and crashed at the intersection with Route 54 (Centre Street), according to fire crews.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He told officials he lost his brakes.