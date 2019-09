× Young Woman Killed in Lycoming County Crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County.

The coroner says Abigayle Bobinger, 19, of Cascade Township, went off the road and hit a tree just after 8 a.m. Sunday along Route 87 in Fairfield Township near Montoursville.

The coroner says Bobinger was not wearing a seatbelt.