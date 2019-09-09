× University of Scranton Renames Residence Hall, Honors Deceased Graduates

SCRANTON, Pa. — In a quiet commons area at the University of Scranton, family and friends gathered Monday to honor two young men taken too soon.

Brendan Giblin was a member of the class of 2006 and was killed by a hit and run driver while on spring break in Florida.

Bill Kelly graduated in 1993 and died in 2001 in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center.

Their names are now memorialized on a residence hall.

.@univofscranton is dedicating the Giblin-Kelly Hall this morning. William Kelly Jr. (‘93) died on 9/11 during the attacks on the World Trade Center. Brendan Giblin (‘06) died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver during his senior year. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/FdxiL1FYCk — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) September 9, 2019

“We’re so grateful to the university for helping us turn a tragedy in our life into really a triumph of faith and community and love that they’ve shown us by dedicating the hall today to our brother Bill,” said Meigan Kelly, Bill’s sister.

While Giblin and Kelly attended the university years apart, their families say that renaming Hannan Hall as Giblin Kelly Hall is a meaningful memorial to both men.

“My son was the happiest he ever was in his life living here, when he was at Scranton. This was his happy place, so to have a legacy for him is really, really special for us,” explained Mary Giblin, Brendan’s mother.

Not only are Giblin and Kelly remembered here with this building, but also through almost 30 scholarships that have already been awarded to University of Scranton students.

Kimberly Baxter is a senior at the University of Scranton, a double major in political science and criminal justice. She’s also a Giblin Scholar.

“When I think of the Giblin family, I think about how awesome they are to give this scholarship to students like me, because I really wouldn’t be able to attend the university without them,” said Baxter.

Now, 74 students call Giblin Kelly Hall home each semester. While Brendan Giblin and Bill Kelly may be gone, the University of Scranton has made sure their memories will live on.