FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A busy stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is back open in time for the morning commute.

The Northeast Extension was shut down between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley exits, but it reopened early Monday morning.

That section was closed over the weekend while crews replaced a bridge over Route 309 near Allentown.

