× Schuylkill County Historical Society Looks to the Future

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A historical building in Schuylkill County that contains historical artifacts is looking to expand.

On North Centre Street in Pottsville is a well-kept building that often catches the attention of passersby. You’d probably never guess this structure was completed in 1865.

“Certainly, Schuylkill County is quite a diverse county with backgrounds including German, Polish, Lithuanian, a Jewish population, and it’s a place where all the traditions that they brought with him from the old world to here can be preserved,” said James Haluska of the Schuylkill County Historical Society.

“I’ve come here and I’ve never left, so I really enjoy what this building means to the county,” said historical society executive director Diana Prosymchak.

Inside the Schuylkill County Historical Society are artifacts that highlight and detail the county’s history. Now, it’s embarking on a project to transform the third floor.

“Expansion for our archives and our collections so that we can take in and preserve more of the county’s history, also expansion of our museum galleries so that we can present more of the county’s history to the visiting public, and also expansion of our public outreach and our public programs,” Haluska explained.

This room wasn’t finished when the building was originally refurbished in the early 2000s. The project will cost around $500,000. In May, the Schuylkill County Historical Society began a fundraising campaign that has already raised $125,000.

“We were over on Second Street in a very small building. We outgrew that and now we’re starting to outgrow this and that was our reasoning for wanting to go to the third floor,” Prosymchak added.

The Schuylkill County Historical Society is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday.