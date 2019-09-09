More Graves of Nuns Discovered at Former Lourdesmont Site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- An effort to move the graves of dozens of nuns to a cemetery in Lackawanna County has uncovered more graves.

The Diocese of Scranton moved the graves of 57 nuns last month from the grounds of the Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing near Clarks Summit to St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.

The school used to be the Lourdesmont School for Girls and was run by the Sisters of the Good Shepherd which closed in 2010.

During the removal process, the diocese found the bodies of seven other nuns buried there.

The diocese had to file a petition in court to move those bodies as well, which the judge granted on Monday morning.

Those nuns could be moved to their new resting place later this week.

