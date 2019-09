Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOSCOW, Pa. -- Several people were hurt in a head-on crash in Lackawanna County.

Crews were called to the Interstate 380 off ramp in Moscow around 8 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the vehicles collided where the off ramp intersects with Route 690.

There were passengers in both cars, and they were all taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.