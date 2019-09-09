Clifford, Freiermuth Becoming Vocal Leaders for Penn State

Sophomores Sean Clifford and Pat Freiermuth discuss their conscious effort to become vocal leaders this season and how that materialized in the comeback win over Buffalo.

