Remembering the Avondale Mine Disaster: 150 Years Later
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A memorial program was held in Luzerne County to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Avondale Mine Disaster.
The memorial was held Sunday at the Avondale disaster site in Plymouth Township.
A total of 110 men and boys died after a fire sparked on the wooden shaft of the mine on September 6, 1869.
After the memorial, refreshments were held at the Plymouth Historical Society headquarters in Luzerne County.
