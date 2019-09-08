× Remembering the Avondale Mine Disaster: 150 Years Later

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A memorial program was held in Luzerne County to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Avondale Mine Disaster.

The memorial was held Sunday at the Avondale disaster site in Plymouth Township.

A total of 110 men and boys died after a fire sparked on the wooden shaft of the mine on September 6, 1869.

After the memorial, refreshments were held at the Plymouth Historical Society headquarters in Luzerne County.

