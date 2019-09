× Parade for State Champion Baseball Team

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — A parade in Luzerne County celebrated the accomplishments of the Swoyersville American Legion baseball team.

The team won the state championship and was honored with the parade featuring firetrucks and candy for the kids.

The parade stepped off in Plymouth and ended at the American Legion in Swoyersville.

Community members tell Newswatch 16 it’s all to show how proud they are of the players from Luzerne County.