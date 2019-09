× One Hurt in Crash on Interstate 380

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash on a highway in Lackawanna County sent one person to the hospital.

A car went over an embankment along Interstate 380 north in Covington Township around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police say one person was taken to Geisinger-CMC in Scranton. There is no word on that person’s condition.

State and local police are investigating what led to the crash.