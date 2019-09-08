Honoring Legendary Dunmore Coach Jack Henzes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLAKELY, Pa. -- Local football fans held a retirement dinner for a Dunmore legend.

Health concerns forced longtime Dunmore Bucks head football coach Jack Henzes Jr. to retire earlier this year.

He and others celebrated his career at Fiorelli Catering in Blakely on Sunday.

"The dates I forget a little bit, but as time goes on, I remember their faces. I've enjoyed it very much, and people in the three communities that I worked with have been very good to me, so I appreciate that very much," Henzes said.

Henzes was a head coach for 52 seasons, including the last 47 at Dunmore.

He was also inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame last fall.