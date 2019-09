× Goodyear Blimp Soars over Wyoming Valley

FORTY FORT, Pa. — The Goodyear Blimp is making its way through the skies in our area.

Kost Tire and Auto Service Centers presented the arrival of the Goodyear Blimp at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort on Sunday.

The 246-foot-long airship was flying around the sky all day at a maximum speed of 73 miles per hour.

People came from all over to the airport in Luzerne County to catch a glimpse of the iconic blimp.