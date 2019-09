× Crash Brings Down Utility Poles in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Part of a street in Lackawanna County has been shut down for hours after a car struck a pole.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Sunday along the 400 block of Main Street in Dickson City, bringing down some utility poles.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt.

Utility crews worked for most of the day to fix the pole, and the street reopened just before 3 p.m.