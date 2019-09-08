Chase Down Podcast: Carson Wentz returns to MVP Caliber Form, DeSean Jackson is a Future HOF

Posted 6:36 pm, September 8, 2019

With Super Bowl aspirations, it was not ideal that the Eagles went down 17-0 to the Redskins in the first half of their season opener. But then, Carson Wentz and DeSean Jackson stole the show and and the Eagles offense looked unstoppable. Wentz returned to his 2017 MVP-caliber form, DeSean Jackson is a future Hall of Famer (not an overreaction) and other takeaways from the Birds’ week one win.

