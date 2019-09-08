Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: You Can Breath Easier Now! Penn State Pulls Away From Buffalo

Penn State was boo’d off the field at halftime, trailing Buffalo 10-7. The atmosphere at Beaver Stadium was tense! But those boo’s soon turned to cheers after Penn State erupted for a 28-point third quarter en route to a 38 point second half. The Nittany Lions move to 2-0 with the 45-13 win. Chase breaks down the win and does a podcast for the people at 4 a.m. after a trip to Happy Valley. You can listen to every episode of The Chase Down Podcast here.