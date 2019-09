× Blue Mass Honors First Responders

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A special Mass in Lackawanna County on Sunday honored first responders.

The annual Blue Mass consists of firefighters, EMS, state and local police, as well as corrections officers.

The Mass, held at St. Mary’s Visitation Church in Dickson City, was presided by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, who is also the chaplain for the Dickson City Fire Department.