Benefit for Young Boy Fighting Cancer

Posted 6:33 pm, September 8, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People came together in Luzerne County to support a 6-year-old boy battling pediatric cancer for the second time.

Friends and family attended a benefit for Nathan Gray at the Wilkes-Barre Township fire hall on Watson Street.

Despite Nathan's diagnosis, he's still going to school and playing soccer.

Nathan's family says the outpouring of support is important.

"We can't even go like two steps without getting hugs and kisses from people, and it's just such a wonderful feeling knowing that we have so much community support," said Tricia Gray, Nathan's mom.

Money raised at the benefit will help Nathan's family with medical expenses.

